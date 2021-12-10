ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Secret Mystery Puzzles

By Caitlyn Fernandez
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdd Pieces' puzzles are story-based puzzles with a mystery the player must solve. Each puzzle comes with a short comic that introduces the backstory and characters. The puzzle...

www.trendhunter.com

IGN

Cheats and Secrets

This page of the guide will detail some of the console commands that can be entered in the PC version of Farming Simulator 22. Whilst many console commands are available, the main ones detailed below are in relation to changing gameplay parameters. How to Input Console Commands (PC Only) The...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Wooden Holiday Puzzles

'Puzzle-Storm's' holiday puzzles are the perfect activity to relax and have a hot chocolate on those cold, snowy nights. There are three-holiday puzzles for jigsaw fans to choose from 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE HAPPY HOLIDAYS,' 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE JINGLE BELLS,' and 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE CHRISTMAS MOOD.'. Each puzzle is rounded and...
Gamezebo

I’m A Puzzle Is a Browser-Based Jigsaw Compendium with Custom Puzzles and More

Pastimes come and go, but the humble jigsaw will be around forever. Nothing else scratches that lazy Sunday afternoon itch. Things have moved on since the days of bent cardboard and lost pieces, however. I’m A Puzzle, from Unwind Media, is every jigsaw puzzle you’ll ever need, preserved in flawless digital condition for eternity.
TECHNOLOGY
chemistryworld.com

December 2021 puzzles

This month there are only two prize puzzles: the cryptic elements crossword and the quick regular crossword. For each crossword, a winner will be selected from all the correct entries received. Each winner will receive a hamper just in time for Christmas. You can enter both of the prize draws, but each entrant is only eligible to win one puzzle prize.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles
New Scientist

Puzzle #142: The joys of simultaneous equations

During lockdowns, I researched viral internet maths sensations. Several of them are what a teenager might recognise as simultaneous equations. In the emoji example above, smiley faces = 4 and blown minds = 5. Simultaneous equations without emojis are less likely to go viral, but can be more fun. Here are two of my favourites.
MATHEMATICS
nybooks.com

The World of Shakespeare: 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Shakespeare’s seventeenth-century world is illustrated in absorbing detail in this puzzle depicting the London of his day. The setting: As A Midsummer Night's Dream is being rehearsed at the Globe, actors wander the streets, along with an expansive cast of extras and local characters who may well have provided the Bard with inspiration. From lovers ascending ladders to tavern brawls and summer fairs, there is something to delight in every detail. The Thames, timbered houses, towers and turrets, and endless intricate features make this puzzle one to work again and again, each time with discoveries anew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Michigan Daily

‘Unpacking’ and the puzzle game of life

If I weren’t in college, I would have picked up a career as a professional organizer by now — I love organizing and discovering all the ways things can fit together in a space most efficiently. Having moved between Michigan and Tennessee at least seven times since starting college, I’ve also found a fondness for unpacking all my belongings and figuring out how they can be organized in a new space, so imagine my delight when I stumbled across a game called “Unpacking.” I was absolutely enthralled by the cute puzzle game oriented around unloading boxes in rooms and was quick to buy and play through it. What I found was a video game that went far beyond its surface story of helping the main character (you, for all intents and purposes) move into new places and, instead, played out a truly moving narrative about growing up, love and, well, unpacking.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Best Puzzle Games for Android

Nothing stimulates the brain like a good puzzle game. The human brain is wired to problem solve so it’s no wonder that puzzlers appeal to such a wide audience. There’s no shortage of puzzle games available for Android devices but which ones are most worthy of a playthrough? Rather than sift through the many mediocre titles clogging Google Play, check out our list of the best puzzles games for Android.
VIDEO GAMES
Austin Chronicle

Gift Guide: Puzzle Me This

Jigsaw joints of Asian food, jigsaw japes that Hurt so good. You don’t have to spend all day staring blankly at a screen just because you’re staying inside, citizen. You don’t have to be virtual all the time, not when there’s an ancient technology to help infuse a bit of graphic and tactile interest into your actual, AFK life.
AUSTIN, TX
noisypixel.net

Puzzle Adventure ‘Lynn, The Girl Drawn on Puzzles’ Comes to Switch Later This Month

CFK announced that the Dotoris-developed puzzle adventure, Lynn, The Girl Drawn on Puzzles, will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 23, 2021. Initially released on PC-via Steam in 2020, Lynn, The Girl Drawn tells the story of Lynn, who ventures inside of an oriental painting created by the Nine-tailed Fox. Players assume the role of Lynn as they must guide her through the maze to escape this world. Players will uncover more about this world and the Nine-tailed fox as she dives into a mythological and head-scratching adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Adventure Subscription Packages

'Curious Correspondence' has created a story that immerses its players into a world of discovery and challenges to solve. The story's premises begins when a star fell to earth and shattered into twelve fragments. Many people went looking for these otherworldly treasures abandoning reason to get their hands on them. Souls known as 'The Guardians' scoured the earth to keep the shards from falling into the wrong hands and thus became known as' custodians of The Shards.'
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Puzzles for Clef Launches in 2022

Today Weasel Token and Freedom Games is inviting players to play hide and seek in Puzzles of Clef. With players navigating a beautiful magical island as they solve intricate puzzles in a world teeming with crystal mines, bamboo forests, and much more. "Puzzles for Clef is a cozy, peaceful, low-stress...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Puzzles for Clef is a whimsical puzzle platformer coming to PC next year

Puzzles for Clef has been announced by Freedom Games and Weasel Token games, and it is heading to Steam in Q3 2022. Puzzles for Clef has been described as a narrative puzzle platformer in which players take on the role of a bunny named Clef, who goes off to explore an island in the sky after being sent an invite. Puzzles for Clef will feature a number of different regions on the island, and various inhabitants to get quests from.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

How to solve Painting Puzzle in Inscryption

Inscryption as a game is truly an enigma. This puzzle horror game holds plenty of secrets within its environment. One secret happens to be a painting puzzle you can find in the cabin you’re held up. In our Inscryption How to Solve the Painting Puzzle guide, we’ll show you...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Christmas Puzzle Ornaments

Just in time for the holiday season, Galison recently released the new 130 Piece Puzzle Ornaments. The new product merges form and function with its demure aesthetic and interactive game. Galison’s motto is to “bring more art into everyday life,” which can be seen through its products. The 130 Piece...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Dessert-Themed Puzzles

The Magnum X Designer Puzzle Collection from Magnum Ice Cream help to celebrate a special anniversary and support relaxing multi-sensory experiences at home. The limited-edition Designer Puzzle Collection is centered around the brand's indulgent ice cream bars coated in Belgian chocolate, which are now celebrating 10 years in Canada. Made...
BEAUTY & FASHION
uploadvr.com

Puzzling Places Hits PSVR Tomorrow

Following confirmation of a PSVR version earlier this year, VR 3D puzzler Puzzling Places launches on the headset tomorrow. The game will launch with a total of five puzzle packs (four base packs and one DLC pack), each of which consists of three or four 3D puzzles that realistically resemble real-world locations. The total package will be $20. Check out our review of the Quest version of the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Voice-Informed Gemstones

Harry Yeff created a system dubbed Voice Gems. The artist and vocalist has always had a fascination with the human voice. So much so that he set out to capture the essence of someone's voice and translate it into a physical object. Voice Gems takes voice data and transforms it...
DESIGN

