FB Patrick Ricard, TE Nick Boyle return to Ravens practice

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice Friday, helping the team’s injury situation ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. While the Ravens are without a handful...

