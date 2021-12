The group Roderik from Long Island, New York, has unveiled a powerful new video for its single “American Dream.”. Vocalist/songwriter Jake Anthony Salazar (who co-directed the video) said, “‘American Dream’ is one of those songs as a writer, you always hope you’ll write. It came together so fast and so effortlessly, I knew it had to be one of the first songs we released. What makes ‘American Dream’ so special to me, is it really goes against everything we’ve put out to date, which is probably one of my favorite things about releasing this song as our third single.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO