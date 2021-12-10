Amazon Removes Matt Walsh’s Children’s Book ‘Johnny The Walrus’ From LGBT Book List

Bryan Babb

Amazon removed Daily Wire host Matt Walsh’s children’s book, “Johnny the Walrus,” from its LGBTQ+ bestseller list on Friday.

Walsh’s book reached the top spot on Amazon’s LGBTQ+ bestseller list last weekend, according to the Daily Wire. However, as of Friday, the book can no longer be seen on the list at all, apparently having been removed.

Target removed the book from its website entirely, with the “Johnny The Walrus” product link leading to a screen reading “product not available.”

The removal of the book follows the demands of activists, the Daily Wire reported. Media Matters described the picture book as “hateful,” and Yahoo News called Walsh’s work “transphobic.”

The “Johnny the Walrus” Amazon page describes the book as a story about Johnny, “a little boy with a big imagination,” who one day is “forced to make a decision between the little boy he is and the things he pretends to be — and he’s not allowed to change his mind.”

This is not the first time Amazon has been in the spotlight for its handling of LGBTQ+ content. In February, Amazon removed Ryan T. Anderson’s “When Harry Became Sally: Responding To The Transgender Moment” without notifying the author, the Daily Caller reported at the time.

Amazon, Target, and Matt Walsh did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

