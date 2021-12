Missouri nursing homes are allowed to close without needing to restart a licensing process if they are short-staffed due to the vaccine mandate. | Pixabay/torstensimon. In an effort to help Missouri nursing homes in the case of being short-staffed, the Missouri Health Department has implemented an emergency rule that would allow nursing homes to close for extended periods of time and then reopen without having to restart the licensing procedure, according to U.S. News and World Report.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO