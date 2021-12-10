ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the short run, Peloton's going to see a lot more volatility, says Credit Suisse's Kaumil Gajrawala

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse’s Kaumil Gajrawala joins 'TechCheck' to explain why...

www.cnbc.com

Seekingalpha.com

Peloton Interactive falls to new low after Credit Suisse downgrade

Credit Suisse slides Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to a Neutral rating after having it set at Outperform. Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala indicates that demand headwinds for PTON include higher mobility, a shift in consumer spending and the return of in-person fitness. Gajrawala warns of low growth or no growth in 2022 for PTON with consumers fixated on reopening themes and purchases with an unclear timeline for normalization.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Peloton downgraded by Credit Suisse, which slashes price target to $50

Peloton Interactive was downgraded to neutral from outperform at Credit Suisse, as it lowered its price target to $50 from $112. Analysts led by Kaumil Gajrawala lowered their rating due to improving mobility and a return to in-person fitness after a strong 2021. The Credit Suisse subscriber estimate of 800,000 net adds is below company guidance between 1 million and 1.1 million, and Peloton has been increasing advertising and discounting more to fight slowing demand, which "change[s] the economic model." Peloton skidded 11% to $40.70 on Thursday, a day in which it received publicity for a plot twist in the "Sex and the City" revival.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Looking At Peloton Interactive's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I would sell out of Nio soon

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Nio: "I don't like Nio. I think it's too risky, so the answer is I would get out and get out soon." Starwood...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says own stocks next year that make profits, enough of this 'Silicon Valley gibberish'

CNBC's Jim Cramer thinks investors next year need to buy companies that actually make money so they can see strong returns in their portfolios. "I believe next year is the year that you want to own companies that make stuff, that do tangible things, that innovate," Cramer said Thursday. "We do not want companies that only grow sales but lose boatloads of money and pay themselves richly in cash and, more importantly stock, while we're left holding the bag."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS

