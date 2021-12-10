In the short run, Peloton's going to see a lot more volatility, says Credit Suisse's Kaumil Gajrawala

CNBC's Jim Cramer thinks investors next year need to buy companies that actually make money so they can see strong returns in their portfolios. "I believe next year is the year that you want to own companies that make stuff, that do tangible things, that innovate," Cramer said Thursday. "We do not want companies that only grow sales but lose boatloads of money and pay themselves richly in cash and, more importantly stock, while we're left holding the bag."

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO