Cell Phones

Lady Gaga Music Pack for Oculus Beat Saber VR Game Set in ‘Futuristic Cyberpunk’ Environment

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to hit the virtual floor, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga has landed on Beat Saber. Meta’s Oculus announced a new 10-track Lady Gaga Music Pack, available in Beat Saber on the Quest and Rift virtual-reality platforms. Beat Saber is a VR game in which players slash to the beats of...

www.lmtonline.com

411mania.com

Lady Gaga Reflects On Her Acting Debut In The Sopranos

Lady Gaga has had tremendous success as an actress in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci, but being a great actress didn’t come right away for her. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaga reflected on her acting debut in a 2001 episode of The Sopranos, playing “Girl at Swimming Pool #2” in the season 3 episode, “The Telltale Moozadell.” She was one of AJ’s friends.
CELEBRITIES
GeekyGadgets

Cyberpunk VR Mod preparing to launch next month

VR modder Luke Ross responsible for the previously released virtual reality mods for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently working on a new VR mod for the Cyberpunk game created by CD Projekt Red. If all goes to plan the Cyberpunk VR mod could be available as early as next month. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect by checking out the previously released Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod allowing you to enjoy your cowboy adventures fully immersed.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Resident Evil 4 VR & Oculus Quest 2 – Zero Punctuation

This week in Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Oculus Quest 2 and Resident Evil 4 VR. Want to watch Zero Punctuation ad-free? Sign-up for The Escapist + today and support your favorite content creators!. We have a merch store as well! Visit the store for brand new ZP merch. Transcript. I...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
uploadvr.com

Beat Saber Can Be Shared Between Accounts On The Same Meta Quest

Households with a single Meta Quest logged into multiple accounts can now share a single copy of Beat Saber. Earlier this year, before switching over to the Meta branding, Facebook rolled out multi-user support on its Quest platform as an experimental feature. With version 35 this week Meta is embracing it as a full-fledged feature on Quest alongside app sharing, mixed reality capture and in the weeks ahead the ability to take a call in Messenger. Beat Saber developer Beat Games is one of several VR-focused game studios Facebook developed over the last few years, but Beat Saber is likely in a class by itself in terms of revenue for a VR game. The rhythm-slicing game runs on Steam, PlayStation VR, and Quest, but it was said to have seen $100 million in revenue on Quest alone. Multiplayer just launched for Beat Saber on PSVR quite recently, but that update didn’t offer cross-play between the platforms even though Oculus and Steam players have been able to play against one another since September.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ VR mod is coming soon from an expert modder

A Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod should be out in January according to its creator. Luke Ross, who previously made the Grand Theft Auto 5 R.E.A.L and Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mods told PCGamer that his plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod should reach fruition in January. Previously, Ross...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod 'should come out in January' says creator

In big news for fans of VR and Cyberpunk 2077 (you are out there, right?), the modder behind the R.E.A.L. VR mods for GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 is now working on bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to virtual reality. And with a little luck, it should be out soon (assuming it's not undone by the 'Early Access' state of the game).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Oculus Rift#Oculus Quest#Interscope Records#Vp
vrfocus.com

A Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod Could Arrive in Jan 2022

A few years ago VRFocus used to run a feature called “Make It A (Virtual) Reality,” looking at the VR potential of certain flatscreen videogames, and in 2018 Cyberpunk 2077 made its entry. As we all very well know, CD Projekt Red’s massively hyped title didn’t quite live up to expectations when it launched last year, nevertheless, experienced VR modder Luke Ross has said this week that a VR mod could be available as early as January.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Saber Interactive Multiple New Games to Be Revealed at The Game Awards

Saber Interactive, the developer behind World War Z, the upcoming Evil Dead game and more, is set to reveal multiple new games at this year’s The Game Awards. In the press release sent, it mentions how the studio is teasing announcements for five upcoming titles for The Game Awards, and the Twitch Winter Gathering.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Beat Saber - ModAssistant v.2.0.0 - Game mod - Download

ModAssistant is a tool for Beat Saber, created by Idolize. ModAssistant is a PC mod installer for Beat Saber. It uses mods from BeatMods. ModAssistant boasts a rich feature set, some of which include:. Dependency resolution. Installed mod detection. Mod uninstallation. OneClick™ Install support. Complex theming engine. Localization support.
VIDEO GAMES
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Modder Plans To Deliver VR Within January

Players can get more immersed in Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 was easily one of the most hyped and anticipated video games of 2020. While several delays popped up, the development team over at CD Projekt Red managed to get the game out before 2020 wrapped. Unfortunately, the game was a hot mess, with several issues making gameplay difficult for players. This is something that the developers are still trying to get fixed with updates and patches. However, they are not the only ones trying to tweak Cyberpunk 2077 into something a bit more pleasing.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Goodbye Oculus: Meta moves away from the brand name for their VR products

Everyone caught the big news from Facebook's metaverse presentation in October that the company was renaming itself Meta, but that wasn't the only name change Facebook announced at the time. Oculus, the biggest name in VR, is also on the way out. This particular aspect of the larger "Meta" shift seems to have largely gone unnoticed, but Faceb—sorry, Meta's VP of AR/VR, Andrew Bosworth, explicitly articulated this change in a post on October 28, the same day as Mark Zuckerberg's captivating and totally convincing presentation announcing the overall initiative.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Meta officially launches its Horizon Worlds metaverse app in the US and Canada that lets users gather with others, play games and build their own virtual worlds using an Oculus 2 VR headset

It has been two years in the making, but Meta has official launched its Horizon Worlds metaverse app to the public. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse that CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions, which a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face interactions.
CELL PHONES

