BROOKSVILLE- Hernando High School will once again be in the search for a new head football coach and this would be the program’s third head coaching search in four years. Earl Garcia III told the Hernando Sun that he will be stepping down to accept an opportunity closer to his home in Tampa on Monday afternoon. Garcia III will be joining Plant High School as an associate head coach and will assist on defense. The Panthers are coming off a 6-4 season under head coach Hank Brown.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO