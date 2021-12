Have you been waiting every week for Sunday night to roll around so you can catch all the drama with the latest season of Yellowstone? They made us wait a few extra months for season 4 because of the Olympics but after a few episodes, the show is just as crazy as ever. This season has an extra bit of intrigue for locals since the episodes were all shot locally and at any moment we could see a familiar face or local landmark we recognize.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 15 DAYS AGO