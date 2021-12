BOISE, Idaho — Inflation, inflation, inflation! It’s in headlines everywhere this week, but what does it mean?. “Well, it’s just when there are a lot of people trying to buy a limited amount of things. Then, whoever is supplying those things gets to raise prices because they can say, hey I’ve got the monopoly on gas or bread and I can charge a bit more,” said Nic Daniels, a Financial Advisor for Tree City Advisors in Boise.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO