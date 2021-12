MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado — something that’s yet to be recorded in Minnesota. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Wednesday will start off with patchy drizzle and fog, and temperatures will climb into the low 50s. The afternoon will also bring strong winds. A wind advisory has been issued for part of central Minnesota and a high wind warning has been issued for most of southern Minnesota. According to Shaffer, gusts up to 60 mph are expected in southern Minnesota....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO