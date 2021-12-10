ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Grant Cardone fund buying four Broward apartments for $740M

By Brian Bandell
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cardone is raising money from crowdfunding for this deal. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Business Journal

Codina Partners CEO Ana-Marie Codina Barlick on the rewards of being a developer

"Not many jobs are as permanent as real estate," she says. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Broward County, FL
Real Estate
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Business Journal

Loft-style residential project could rise in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village

A loft-style multifamily building could be developed in the Flagler Village neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale. The city's Development Review Committee on Dec. 14 will consider the application from 418 NE2 Ave LLC, managed by John Russo and Eleonora Hroncich in Brooklyn, New York. The company acquired the vacant lot of 0.29 acres at 418 N.E. Second Ave. for $1.2 million in July.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
South Florida Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth.
TECHNOLOGY
South Florida Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 3, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of Dec. 3

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida

Comments / 0

Community Policy