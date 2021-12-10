ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Accuhealth Revolutionizes Care Options With Launch of More Robust Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Evelyn 3.0 With Enhanced Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning RPM Software Sets Accuhealth Apart From Competitors With Highest Reduction in Hospitalizations for Any RPM Company and Greatest Improvements in Patient Vitals. Accuhealth announced the official launch of the third version of its remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform Evelyn 3.0, which enhances more robust artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV.com

New study highlights success of UMMC’s remote patient monitoring

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Will Townes’ blood pressure needed managing, he started on a prescription drug but wasn’t getting the results he wanted to be his healthiest self. “It was not regulating my blood pressure at all, and it was making it worse,” said Townes. “My...
JACKSON, MS
aithority.com

Datos Health And Redox Partner To Make Asynchronous Remote Patient Care More Accessible

Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation, announced their strategic partnership with Redox, the company accelerating interoperability in healthcare. Together, Datos Health and Redox will support the frictionless implementation of automated clinical workflows for patient care and monitoring. As a result, hospitals and health systems can count on accessing the data required to manage the distinct needs of their patient and provider populations.
HEALTH
Newswise

3D Information and Biomedicine: How Artificial Intelligence/Machine Intelligence will contribute to Cancer Patient Care and Vaccine Design

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., December 7, 2021 – Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) is the development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence. AI/ML is used by people every day, for example, while using smart home devices or digital voice assistants. The use of AI/ML is also rapidly growing in biomedical research and health care. In a recent viewpoint paper, investigators at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) explored how AI/ML will complement existing approaches focused on genome-protein sequence information, including identifying mutations in human tumors.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Northwell Health launches patient engagement platform developed by health system incubator

Northwell Health is partnering with Playback Health on a digital patient engagement platform that is being rolled out across the greater New York City health system. Northwell Ventures, the entrepreneurial arm of the health system, is leading the rollout of the Playback platform following a trial run at Glen Cove Hospital earlier this year.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
martechseries.com

Accenture Acquires Headspring to Expand and Enhance Cloud First Platform Engineering Capabilities

Accenture has acquired the consulting practice of Headspring, a cloud native and platform engineering services firm based in Austin, Texas. Headspring provides a broad range of cloud services including platform architecture, engineering, modernization and product management. Headspring’s services and cloud experts will boost Accenture Cloud First’s platform engineering capabilities aimed at helping clients accelerate their transformations and derive greater value from their cloud investments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
HIT Consultant

MUSC Deploys Notable’s Intelligent Automation Platform to Transform Patient Experience

South Carolina’s only comprehensive academic health sciences center deploys Notable’s intelligent automation platform to expand access to high-quality, equitable care. Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced an innovation partnership with The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health) to create a digital experience for patients throughout their care journey. MUSC Health will leverage the Notable platform to power a digital front door for every patient interaction, automating scheduling, registration, clinical intake workflows, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
himss.org

Digital Connected Care: The Innovation Journey That Delivers on the Promise of Remote Patient Monitoring

The Digital Connected Health article series elevates the conversation from tech talk to the practical application of remote patient monitoring in clinician designed workflows with evidence of improved outcomes without increasing staff burden. As the two-year anniversary of the earliest detection of the coronavirus approaches, COVID-19 continues to overwhelm health...
HEALTH
franchising.com

Always Best Care Senior Services Partners With Anelto To Deploy Innovative Remote Patient Monitoring Program

Senior care clients now have access to 24/7 monitoring and clinician access. December 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it will deploy its own Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions across its franchise system throughout 30 states. Always Best Care will now be able to provide clients with real-time monitoring of vital statistics and round-the-clock access to a certified clinician, helping patients avoid readmission or trips to the doctor’s office, clinic or emergency room.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Patient Monitoring#Remote Monitoring#Health Care#G Telli Health#Health Operation Center
pharmacytimes.com

Remote INR Monitoring May Enhance Safety for Employees, Patients During Pandemic

The implementation allowed pharmacists to use online technology in anticoagulation clinics, which increased referrals and led to more accessibility, study results show. Remote international normalized ratio (INR) monitoring implemented in anticoagulation clinics helped preserve safety for employees and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, results of a study presented at ASHP Midyear 2021 show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

AirSage Launches Latest Version of Self-Service Platform for Location Intelligence

The location analytics pioneer, AirSage, released the latest version of its self-service platform for Target Location Analytics (TLA) AirSage has been the pioneer in transforming wireless network signaling data into robust location intelligence information for the retail, real estate, transportation, and travel and tourism (hospitality) industries for over 20 years. AirSage provides the most accurate and reliable human movement insights, leveraging patented technologies with years of experience in the location intelligence space. AirSage continues to raise the bar in making its industry-leading data and analytics easily accessible by revolutionizing methodologies and products.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

CorVel Launches New Workers’ Compensation and Liability Solution, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

CorVel Corporation, a national provider of risk management solutions, has launched CogencyIQ. Leveraging artificial intelligence and predictive analytics allows CorVel to provide actionable insights and solutions for risk managers and claims professionals. CogencyIQ works seamlessly with CorVel’s integrated claims management technology, Care Edge, to provide a comprehensive solution for customers...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Deep Knowledge Group: Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Analytical Study “5 High-Impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms”

Deep Pharma Intelligence released a special report “5 High-impact Cancer Vaccine Platforms”, which profiles the ecosystem of cancer vaccines companies on the cutting-edge of the field, and identify research strategies and platforms for cancer vaccine development holding the greatest potential to lead to breakthrough innovations in the coming years. It delivers advanced market profiling, mind maps, information about companies, case studies, and SWOT analysis of technology platforms.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
HIT Consultant

AT&T, Samsung and Qure4u Partner to Deliver Remote Patient Monitoring

AT&T, Samsung and Qure4u team up to deliver remote patient monitoring with FirstNet® for high-risk patients. Qure4u, a provider of digital health solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with with AT&T and Samsung to provide remote patient monitoring (RPM) for patients with high blood pressure. As part of this collaboration, Qure4u chose FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, to provide reliable and highly secure connectivity to support RPM kits and help expand access to care for vulnerable patients in rural and underserved areas.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Alucio Enhances the Personalization Capabilities of its Beacon Scientific Exchange Platform

Product Updates Provide Tailored, Impactful and Measurable HCP Engagement. Alucio, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, announced new personalization enhancements to its flagship product, Beacon. Beacon is a modern content activation and HCP engagement platform built specifically for medical science liaisons (MSLs), medical affairs and market access professionals.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Invoca Launches Conversation Intelligence Platform Certification Program: Invoca Academy

With massive growth and adoption of AI-powered conversation intelligence tools and expanding use cases across organizations, Invoca Academy provides comprehensive training to close the educational gap in applied conversation intelligence. Invoca, the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today announced Invoca Academy, a new certification program that addresses...
EDUCATION
etftrends.com

WisdomTree Launches Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund, ‘WTAI’

On Thursday, WisdomTree Investments launched the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and innovation Fund (WTAI). WTAI is a targeted investment strategy focusing on constituents involved in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence, which includes computer systems able to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. Examples include visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CyberSecurity AI startup CyberQ Secures 5 Million to Automate AI data solutions

CyberQ Technologies Inc. has raised 5 Million in seed funding to expand its expert team of outcome based solution providers. Turing Technology Group (TTG) led the seed round. The new funding will help grow the team and expand recruiting, customer acquisition and customer enabling automated solutions. CyberQ is a VC...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

METiS Therapeutics Launches With $86 Million Series A Financing to Transform Drug Discovery and Delivery With Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

METiS Therapeutics debuts with $86 million Series A financing to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to redefine drug discovery and delivery and develop optimal therapies for patients with serious diseases. PICC PE and China Life led the financing and were joined by Sequoia Capital China, Lightspeed, 5Y Capital, FreeS Fund and CMBI Zhaoxin Wuji Fund. The financing will be used to advance the company’s pipeline of novel assets with high therapeutic potential and the continued development of its AI-driven drug discovery and delivery platform.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Klear.ai's modern SaaS platform is built from the ground up with native artificial intelligence and role-based, smart automation. Klear.ai's easy-to-use, robust claims management fully leverages Business Intelligence, AI-based predictive analytics all supported with smart automation and auditing.

Klear.ai Featured in WorkersCompensation.com's Article Highlighting the Substantive Changes "Native AI" Solutions Are Having on Claims Management. CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, makers of KlearClaims, an integrated risk management platform (IRM) with Native AI, was featured in an article highlighting advancements in Artificial intelligence in claims management on WorkersCompensation.com - a nationally recognized leader in Workers' Compensation news and information.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

iVention Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Meet Customer Demand for Data-Engineered Scientific Workflows

TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that iVention, maker of a powerful Laboratory Execution System (iLES), has joined the Tetra Partner Network to meet customer requirements that all of their scientific data be engineered, liquid, and actionable so that they can accelerate delivery of life-saving medicines. “Customers are at...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy