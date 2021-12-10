Accuhealth Revolutionizes Care Options With Launch of More Robust Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Evelyn 3.0 With Enhanced Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., December 7, 2021 – Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) is the development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence. AI/ML is used by people every day, for example, while using smart home devices or digital voice assistants. The use of AI/ML is also rapidly growing in biomedical research and health care. In a recent viewpoint paper, investigators at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) explored how AI/ML will complement existing approaches focused on genome-protein sequence information, including identifying mutations in human tumors.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO