Colorado Springs, CO

Firefighters find smoke from storm drain fire in northeast Colorado Springs

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Firefighters found smoke coming from a sewer drain near Austin Bluffs Parkway Friday morning, prompting a search for the fire underground.

CSFD said the storm drain fire was reported near the intersection of Beverly Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Crews had to search a two-block area to try and locate the fire to extinguish it.

Nobody was reported injured. It's not clear what started the fire at this time.

