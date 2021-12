The natural gas production continues to surge while price has taken a dip over the past couple of months after the sharp upward movement in 1H 2021. Natural Gas Services Group's (NGS) current strategy involves improving the gross margin, although its topline is unlikely to grow fast following the continued fleet reductions over the past year. It has been adding to its large-horsepower fleet count, contributing to the rental rate and gross margin improvement. Although compressor unit sales dipped, revenues from flare and part sales mitigated the loss.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO