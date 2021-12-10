OSDH: Duplicate numbers create error in new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

Update: The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has issued a revised COVID-19 case count for Friday, Dec. 10.

“Duplicate test results were reported today in our electronic lab reporting system. They have been identified and removed,” OSDH Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said.

Today’s correct case count is 1,711.

The corrected numbers are italicized below.

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health officials are reporting a dramatic jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 680,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,711 cases since Thursday, Dec. 9.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,131 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,070 deaths as of Friday. That is an increase of 10 new deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 616 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

