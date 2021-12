Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Nearly three weeks after the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, the COVID-19 mutation has whipped across the world, with infections in at least 63 countries. But in South Africa itself, the cases seem to be nearing their peak, and could already be headed for decline.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO