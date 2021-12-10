Climate-driven disease compromises seagrass health

Climate change is affecting health safety and security everywhere, with injuries, illnesses, and deaths from climate-sensitive health outcomes associated with changes in weather patterns and related changes in our air, water, food, and environment. The largest health risks include the consequences of reduced food and water safety and security, and extreme weather and climate events. The health risks of climate change are projected to increase in the future, with the magnitude and pattern of impacts dependent on the timeliness and effectiveness of adaptation and mitigation efforts. While everyone is potentially affected, some populations are disproportionately vulnerable. Climate change can also disrupt provision of and access to health care, with consequences for human health. Proactive adaptation on multiple scales can increase preparedness to manage risks. There are potentially significant health benefits from policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; these benefits can offset most of the costs of mitigation while improving health.

