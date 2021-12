A pair of separate weekend shootings in San Francisco left three people injured and one female victim dead. The first shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday on the 700 block of Geary Street, between Hyde and Leavenworth, in the Tenderloin. Police responded to the scene on a report of a shooting, and as KPIX reports, officers found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, a 28-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO