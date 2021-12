Gov. Ron DeSantis has made three judicial appointments to Hillsborough County Court. The appointments include James Giardina, Susan Lopez and Matthew Smith. Giardina has served as the owner and lead attorney at The Consumer Rights Law Group, PLLC since 2008. Lopez has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit since 2005. Smith has served as an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution since January 2021. He previously served as Chief Assistant State Attorney in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, where he served for 15 years.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO