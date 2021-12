When you cruise in December, it’s pretty much a given that you’re going to be enveloped in the Christmas spirit… whether you want to be or not!. During our recent voyage on Carnival’s flagship, the Mardi Gras, it was clear that a whole team of elves had jumped down from their shelves long enough to decorate the ship from bow to stern. And while they were at it, they arranged a slew of festive events, from trivia to Bingo. Basically, any form of cruise entertainment you can think of, there was a holiday-themed version to be found on Mardi Gras!

