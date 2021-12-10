Wilton Y Pedals for A Purpose — 12-Hr. Spin-a-Thon to Raise Annual Campaign Funds

The Altavista Area YMCA’s current annual support campaign is underway once again, with a slightly different approach than in years past. The campaign’s goal is to raise $125,000 to help with day-to-day operating costs. Traditionally the Y has used fundraising captains to spread the word grassroots-style, but this year the Y is conducting current annual support campaign largely with letters and by soliciting online donations. The Y took a similar approach last year, and is doing so again this year because of concerns related to the pandemic.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO