Wilton Y Pedals for A Purpose — 12-Hr. Spin-a-Thon to Raise Annual Campaign Funds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WJZ) — Wegmans Food Markets is increasing their investment into the Employee Scholarship Program.
The program awards college tuition assistance to people employed at Wegmans.
Last year, Wegmans was offering $5.6 million every year to over 5,000 employees. This year, they are offering $6.5 million.
Over a four year period, individuals working part time can receive up to $8,000 and full time employees can earn up to $16,000.
“Our people are at the heart of our success, and we’ve long believed that we can only achieve our goals by first helping them succeed,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans. “By increasing...
Comments / 0