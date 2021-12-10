Win for Richmond’s teachers union offers hope for Henrico educators seeking collective bargaining

A Henrico Schools Summer Academy class at Skipwith Elementary School. (Analise Beres for the Henrico Citizen)

The Richmond School Board became the first in Virginia to approve collective bargaining for its teachers on Monday.

The win offers a glimmer of hope for members of the Henrico Education Association, whose members have been working to set the stage for their push for a seat at the negotiation table.

“We are excited about the vote that took place in Richmond this week, and are hoping that the publicity behind the vote will help us to gain more traction in our own information campaign,” said Elizabeth Broda, a Henrico High School teacher who sits on the HEA’s collective bargaining committee.

The committee hosted a school supply drive last month, partly in an effort to facilitate relationships with the community. Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-9th District), Del. Lamont Bagby (D-74th District) and Henrico School Board Chair Roscoe Cooper, III stopped by the drive.

“Our intention is to build better connections between our schools and the community, and to increase HEA’s visibility in facilitating those connections,” Broda told the Citizen. “We will continue to invite the dignitaries that represent the locations we go to.”

Virginia’s ban on collective bargaining for local government workers was overturned last year — but with a caveat. The right for local government workers to unionize must be permitted by a local ordinance or by a resolution. For teachers, that means the local school board has to vote to approve a resolution.

HEA members on the collective bargaining committee said they are working to build relationships with school board members, in hopes of earning their support.

The new law didn’t prescribe all of the parameters typically found in collective bargaining frameworks for school staff and their employers, however it’s clear that in order to win collective bargaining, a local school board must adopt a resolution recognizing the bargaining agent.

If a school board doesn’t introduce a resolution, another path to get a resolution on the school board’s agenda involves getting the majority of people in a “unit” (a group of specific employees, such as teachers) to sign authorization cards indicating that they want union representation in collective bargaining. From there, the school board has 120 days to consider the collective request to negotiate.

The HEA is planning for both possibilities, Broda said.

The Henrico School Board’s decision could have long-lasting impacts on teacher recruitment and retention.

There are about 100 teacher vacancies at the moment, according to HCPS spokeswoman Eileen Cox, a higher vacancy number for this time of year as compared to previous years. Statewide, the number of unfilled teaching positions across Virginia increased by about 62% from the 2018-2019 school year to last academic year, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. The state does not collect data on the reason a position is vacant, according to spokesman Charles Pyle.

In an effort to recruit teachers – especially teachers of color – HCPS created a new position funded by COVID-19 relief dollars. Kenya Jackson, the division’s talent acquisition officer, started her role last month.

* * *

Anna Bryson is the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and a Report for America corps member. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar.