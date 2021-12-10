ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album 'Fighting Demons' Is Star-Studded & Earnest

By Kiyonna Anthony
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Juice WRLD 's second posthumous album Fighting Demons is here, giving fans a glimpse into the mind of the young star before his 2019 death. The album acts as the follow-up to the star's 2020 project Legends Never Die -- the third studio album and first posthumous project from the "Wishing Well" rapper. Fighting Demons features a surprise appearance from BTS member Suga, as well as features from Eminem, Trippie Redd and Polo G.

The album comes just days after what would have been Juice WRLD's 23rd birthday, on December 2nd. His mother, Carmella Wallace, penned a heartfelt message to her son his birthday:

“When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday. Although it has been nearly two years since you’ve been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I’m glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn’t know when we would see each other again. I promise to continue your message of healing and use Live Free 999 as an avenue to normalize the conversation around mental health and substance dependency and help those who suffer in silence.”

Wallace also released a joint statement with Grade A Record Label, revealing that Fighting Demons is intended to honor the late star's 23rd birthday, sharing:

“We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental illness to never give up the fight."

Check out Live Free 999 if you struggle with mental illness or addiction. Stream Fighting Demons, available now.

