Q-Centrix Launches First-Of-Its-Kind, Comprehensive Oncology Solution Within Its’ Enterprise Clinical Data Management (eCDM) Platform

Strategic technology partnership provides complete API management and security for enterprises across microservices in hybrid and distributed environments. Neosec, the pioneer in discovering and protecting APIs using behavioral analytics, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Kong Inc. to integrate its API security platform with Kong Gateway to provide a complete enterprise-class solution for managing and securing APIs and microservices. Kong provides the world’s most popular API gateway, built for hybrid, multi-cloud environments optimized for microservices and distributed architectures. Neosec enables Kong customers to easily gain enterprise API security capabilities to protect their critical business processes. Neosec continuously discovers all APIs, and using API behavioral analytics, detects abuse and automatically orchestrates conditional responses on specific consumer entities into the Kong API gateway. The technology integration is the first API security solution with closed loop feedback into an API gateway.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO