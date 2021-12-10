Q-Centrix Launches First-Of-Its-Kind, Comprehensive Oncology Solution Within Its’ Enterprise Clinical Data Management (eCDM) Platform
Oncology software uniquely streamlines the entire data mining process spanning enterprise-level case assignment, data management, and submission through analytics and insight reporting. Q-Centrix, the largest exclusive provider of clinical data management solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced the launch of the first and only comprehensive oncology data solution...aithority.com
