Mercedes May Have an Awesome Electric Wagon Coming, Rumor Says

We started the week with some news on electric vehicles, and we'll end the week that way too. While rivals like Ford have been making announcements about its concerted push into the EV market, Chevrolet has been relatively quiet by comparison. Revealed by GM head of product development Doug Parks earlier this week, GM's electric Silverado pickup will enter into production in "early 2023." This will obviously put it on the market after GM's first all-electric pickup, GMC Hummer EV (which has been billed as a "supertruck" with a hefty price tag to match). While it's exciting to hear Chevy's entry into the space as one of the U.S.'s biggest auto giants, it's also disappointing to hear that production will start in 2023; by that time, it's likely that this new Silverado will have been effectively lapped by competition at not just Ford, but Tesla and Rivian as well. What we do know right now is that the truck is slated to have 400 miles of range, and should be revealed in fuller detail at CES early next month. Electric vehicles aside, we've got a slate of new gear to tackle before we go into the weekend. From updates on We Knife Co.'s upcoming 2022 releases to JJJJound's second collaboration with Eddie Bauer and Blackstock & Weber's winterized set of luxe loafers, this is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO