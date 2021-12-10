ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes May Have an Awesome Electric Wagon Coming, Rumor Says

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes is going electric, and the process has already started. A wave of EQ-branded vehicles is coming. Many will track combustion counterparts and ultimately replace them. And CarBuzz uncovered rumors suggesting that perhaps our favorite Mercedes, the AMG E 63 S wagon, may live on in electric form. The...

www.gearpatrol.com

