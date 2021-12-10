My Mileage Run To Washington, DC For Bob Dole Funeral

After more than a year and a half, the travel industry is beginning to get back on its feet as people start to take to the skies once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 2,040,364 travelers passed through security checkpoints on Dec. 12, which is up nearly two and a half times the 865,014 passengers recorded on the same date last year. But even as flights become full again, airlines are still coping with the new realities of the post-pandemic world and changing the way they operate as necessary—including where they fly. Now, Delta has become the latest airline to announce that, soon, it will no longer fly to certain cities. Read on to see which destinations are getting dropped from the carrier's route map early next month.

