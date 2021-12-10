ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Mileage Run To Washington, DC For Bob Dole Funeral

By Matthew Klint
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How do you honor an American hero and re-qualify for United 1K status at the same time? You fly from Los Angeles to the District of the Columbia via Florida and New Jersey. My Washington, DC Mileage Run On United Airlines To Attend Dole Funeral. United Airlines extended my...

liveandletsfly.com

WTOP

PHOTOS: Funeral of former Senate President Bob Dole

Sergeant at Arms for the Senate Karen Gibson, center right, and Sergeant at Arms for the House of Representatives William Walker, center left, lead a military honor guard as they carry the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, after lying in state. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via AP)
WASHINGTON, DC
BoardingArea

Reflections + Photos From Bob Dole Funeral

I was thankful to attend the funeral for Senator Robert J. Dole at the Washington National Cathedral yesterday. His life was a testament of public service that we would all do well to emulate. Senator Dole Funeral Reflections. Dole’s flag-draped casket was placed in the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Thursday,...
