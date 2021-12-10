ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

If You’re Looking For Last Minute Gifts, Local Is The Way To Go

By Charlie
NewsTalk 940 AM
NewsTalk 940 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I rolled the dice and ordered some last minute gifts online. Unfortunately, it looks like some of them won't be here until after Christmas. Don't be like me. If you're looking for some last minute gifts, local is going to be your best bet. I learned the hard way....

newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

26 best last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can get in time for 2021

Yes, holiday stress is a thing. From decorating the perfect tree (perhaps one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees) and being the ‘hostess that does the mostest,’ to shopping for everyone on your list, it can become a bit overwhelming. Even though we’ve curated an endless content stream...
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

26 last-minute holiday gifts you can order for curbside pickup

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

These Last-Minute Gift Ideas From Under Armour Will Score You Major Points

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Don’t know what to get for a friend or family member for the holidays yet? You’re not alone, but it’s officially the last minute we all stress about. If you know an athletic person who always needs new gear, Under Armour is the one-stop shop for everything that you need! Whether you’re picking up something for a relative, significant other or yourself, there are some epic options in the lineup below. Now get to it — and remember, you can pay in four installments with Klarna!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
disneyfoodblog.com

Need Some Last Minute Gifts? Disney’s Latest Sale Has You Covered!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The year is coming to an end and the holiday season is upon us! Between trying a lot of new holiday Disney snacks, going to Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT, and trying to snap the cutest pictures of Mickey and the gang in holiday attire, we haven’t even started to think about buying presents! WE STILL HAVE TO BUY PRESENTS! Thankfully, shopDisney has us covered!
SHOPPING
Refinery29

16 Great Last-Minute Gifts From Nordstrom That You Can Get FAST

If you're feeling the increasing pressure of that looming December 24th deadline but have yet to finish your holiday shopping, you're in luck. Nordstrom, our favorite they-have-everything destination, has a plethora of perfect gifts from the worlds of home, fashion, and beauty — and the speed-shipping power to ensure all your gifts make it to their destinations by your deadline. From expedited two-day shipping to curbside pickup, you can comfortably click “add to cart” knowing your present will get to you (or your giftee) in time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

The Ultimate Last-Minute Walmart Gift Guide That Can Save You Hundreds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shopping for gifts at the last minute? There’s no judgement here — we’ve all been there! If you still need to get something for a person or two on your shopping list, Walmart has got you covered. They have so many amazing gifts at incredible discounts. We were seriously impressed with their stock, so we decided to put together a gift guide that will satisfy anyone you may be shopping for. Check out our top picks below!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Spas#Samaritan Arts#Silverland
POPSUGAR

27 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers So Genius, You'll Be Shocked They're All on Amazon

We're less than a few weeks away from the gifting season, and it's time to stop procrastinating and get to shopping! Embrace your inner Santa, and get your loved ones a few stocking stuffers they'll adore. Whether you're on the hunt for something cute and trendy, interesting and unique, or even a brilliant and helpful find, Amazon has a ton of options for everyone on your list. We rounded up the coolest gifts and stocking stuffers that they'll be excited to unwrap. Hurry, some of these picks are so popular they are selling out fast!
SHOPPING
ksl.com

Overstock warehouse in Lehi has the holiday deals you need for last-minute gifts

This story is sponsored by Sparkfish. According to a report published by Statista, 13% of Americans wait until December to purchase their Christmas and holiday gifts. If you find yourself in this group, don't worry, you can still score a good deal. Lehi-based Sparkfish is an overstock warehouse with tons of merchandise for sale up to 70% off retail prices. If you can find it on Amazon, you can probably find it at Sparkfish for a better deal.
LEHI, UT
Apartment Therapy

15 Last-Minute Tech Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Get In Time for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Well, dear reader, it’s finally here — we’re officially in holiday gift-giving crunch mode. As the holidays, parties, and end-of-year reunions quickly approach, it’s likely that you’re in the midst of checking off that holiday shopping list. Something that’s probably on that list? A great tech gift. Now, if you’re anything like me and are a habitual last-minute shopper, you may still be racking your brain (and scouring the web) for a great gift that’ll also get to you in time. No worries! We put together a list of our favorite tech gifts below. The best part? They’re all under $100! All of these gifts are also set to arrive before Christmas, giving you more than enough time to wrap them for that special someone (even if that means you only slap a bow on it). Check out 15 of the best tech gifts under $100 that giftees young and old will love this holiday season. Remember, a good tech gift isn’t always the priciest one!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Elite Daily

Amazon Prime Isn't Worth Having If You Aren't Buying These 52 Brilliant Last-Minute Gifts

It's never too late to find a great gift for that special someone, as long as you have Amazon Prime. Not only does having a Prime subscription give you access to millions of brilliant gifts, but many of them also come with free two-day shipping. Why bother with the stress and mess that comes with shopping at brick and mortar stores? To help you find the perfect gifts, I've rounded up the best gifts available on Amazon — especially if you're short on time.
SHOPPING
Fox 59

Indy Maven creates last minute gift guide

There is still time to get your Christmas gifts. But it can be a busy time for everyone. If you end up looking for a last-minute holiday gift, Indy Maven has 5 local women-owned businesses that have you covered.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Last-Minute Gifts for Motorcyclists, UTV Riders, and RVers

Still on the hunt for that perfect holiday gift for the motorcyclist, UTV fanatic, or RVer in your life? Buying gifts for enthusiasts is tough, because everything is subjective; what’s invaluable for one might be completely unnecessary for another. Not to worry: We’ve picked some great gift ideas that are sure to please every enthusiast on your list.
CARS
Vice

The Best Last-Minute Gifts, Because You Procrastinated Again This Year

Put down the elbow macaroni, hot glue, and “one free hug” coupon book—there’s still time for you to pick up a thoughtful, last-minute gift that doesn’t involve construction paper or figurative IOUs. We know you procrastinated (even though we totally warned you about supply chain issues), and we forgive you. Your friends, significant others, and family members, however… Well, they may not be so full of grace.
LIFESTYLE
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy