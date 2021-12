WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote today on a contempt resolution against Mark Meadows. Just hours ago, the House Select Committee voted in favor of recommending Meadows be found in contempt of Congress. During the hearing on Monday night, the nation learned some revealing information that unfolded during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The committee had some strong words about Meadows, saying “whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now.” The committee then voted 9-0 to move forward with criminal charges against him. It was last...

