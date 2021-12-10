ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Hochul Brings Back NY Mask Mandate Amid COVID Surge

By Matty Jeff
 4 days ago
In an effort to help curb the winter COVID surge and keep business open, New York is putting a new mask and proof of vaccination mandate into place. In a plan announced by Governor Hochul earlier today, the new mandate would require "...masks will be required to be worn in all...

