Austin, TX

Austin-based reality show ‘Twentysomethings’ debuts on Netflix

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for something to binge on this weekend? The weather in Austin is going to cool down significantly, so you might choose to experience the capital city from inside your home. “Twentysomethings: Austin” made...

ABC4

Netflix shows and movies launching on December 1st

(ABC4) – The holidays are here. The weather is getting colder (for some parts of the world) and some people just want to watch Netflix and cuddle. With so many streaming platforms having hundreds of shows to scroll through, it can be hard to keep up when it comes to adding new shows to your […]
TV & VIDEOS
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Where is Twentysomethings Austin star Raquel Daniels now?

Twentysomethings is a brand new Netflix show in 2021 that sees eight young people start a new life in Austin, Texas. There’s a whole lot going on in just one episode of the series, for starters, Natalie is breaking free from her strict upbringing, Michael is embarking on a stand-up comedy career, Abbey is on a path of self-discovery and Keauno is ready to live his authentic self.
TV SERIES
Texas Monthly

There’s Nothing New About ‘Twentysomethings: Austin,’ and That’s Precisely Its Appeal

I am happy to report that Netflix’s new reality show Twentysomethings: Austin did not annoy me as much as I thought it would. You see, I’m a native Austinite, one of those embittered townies who’s always complaining about what the city has become and the newcomers who have made it so. A reality show dedicated to some of those newcomers—eight young ones, to be specific—had the potential to be my own personal hell. It physically pains me whenever Elon Musk and Joe Rogan talk about my hometown, and I couldn’t imagine it would be any easier to see Austin through the eyes of a 23-year-old whose rent is paid by Netflix.
AUSTIN, TX
Corsicana Daily Sun

CLARK: The reality show

Sometimes I feel like we have our own reality show. After all, we meet the necessary criteria. There’s almost always a challenge/problem. And eventually we come to some sort of solution. What gets tricky is all of the drama that ensues between the problem and the solution. Situations invariably pop up that need immediate attention.
CORSICANA, TX
Elite Daily

Say Hello To The Resident Model Of Twentysomethings

There might as well be an unofficial rule in television that every reality show needs at least one model as part of the cast. At least, it seems to work out that way with every new show I encounter. Case in point: Kamari Bonds, a model and cast member on Twentysomethings, Netflix’s new reality show in which young adults navigate life’s ups and downs while living together in Austin, Texas. Each cast member has their own reasons for being in the city; Kamari in particular said he’s there to jumpstart his career as a model. But, there’s more to Kamari than just his modeling career — and his model-level good looks, of course.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

6 thrilling shows and movies coming to Netflix in

“Running's not a plan. Running's what you do when a plan fails!”. The final season of Lost in Space debuts this month on Netflix. It’s a much darker take on the ‘60s sci-fi series it’s based on, and Season 3 kicks off with more danger than ever for Will Robinson.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Bruce Stephenson from Netflix's Twentysomethings

Netflix dropped a brand new show on December 10th, 2021. Twentysomethings is a reality show that sees eight ‘twentysomethings’ live together in two shared houses. Four boys and four girls are embarking on a new life in America’s fastest-growing city – Austin, Texas. Michael, Bruce, Keauno,...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix Developing A Movie Based On An Accidental Thanksgiving Invite

(CNN) — A text about Thanksgiving dinner that was accidentally sent to a wrong number six years ago has sparked an enduring relationship. Now it’s inspiring a film. Netflix is developing a movie based on Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton’s viral chance meeting. The two Arizona people met in 2016 when Dench accidentally texted Hinton instead of her grandson to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner. The two quickly figured out the mix up, but the dinner invite stood and Hinton accepted. They’ve celebrated the holiday together every year since.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

The Power of the Dog Debuts Atop Netflix Charts, Lost In Space Leads TV

There was a new champion atop the Netflix viewing charts this week, with The Power of the Dog claiming the top spot. Jane Campion’s Western drama, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, reigned at the top of Netflix’s viewing for the week ending December 5th with 27.2 million hours viewed. The Power...
TV & VIDEOS
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Native to Appear on Disney+ Reality Show

A Bellefontaine native is scheduled to appear in a new reality online television show on Disney+. Dustin Weatherby currently resides in Laurelville with his wife Raven. Weatherby competed on Disney+’s new reality competition show, “Foodtastic.”. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the show is an international competition series in which...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
blackchronicle.com

Watch: Netflix Debuted The Trailer For Shonda Rhimes’ ‘Inventing Anna’

Scamming has become a hot topic this month thanks to a few viral stories that flooded the Internet. One story in particular caught the eye of writer and television producer, Shonda Rhimes. Netflix released the trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ newest series, Inventing Anna and announced its premiere date next year.
TV SERIES
Austonia

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' returns by Austin director for Netflix film

The horrors of the 1974 classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” are being resurrected in a sequel via Netflix, with Austin-based director David Blue Garcia pitting Leatherface against young hipsters, his newest prey.The Bulgarian-shot film stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson and Jacob Latimore, playing a modern-day group of friends who venture too far away from the city and into the jaws of Leatherface, played by Mark Burnham, and his cannibal family. The movie, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” is set to be released on Feb. 18, 2022. Netflix's official synopsis: “Melody (Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Fisher), and their friends Dante...
AUSTIN, TX
Anime News Network

Child of Kamiari Month Anime Film Debuts on Netflix on February 8

Netflix announced on Friday that it will add cretica universal's Child of Kamiari Month (Kamiari no Kodomo) anime film project on February 8. Netflix is streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the film. Aju Makita (live-action Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai's Kayo) voiced the protagonist Kanna, who loses her...
COMICS
jsfashionista.com

The Best Netflix Original Shows For Your TV Binge

If you’re like me and love discovering new shows to watch, this blog post is meant for you. I love falling in love with new characters with laughter, tears, and cheers, from the comfort of my own home. Streaming has taken over as a leading entertainment platform, making Netflix my go-to when watching TV shows. They not only have your favorite TV shows and Movies on Netflix, but they also have amazing Original shows that have been nominated for both Emmy’s and Golden Globes!
TV SERIES

