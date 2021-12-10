Austin-based reality show ‘Twentysomethings’ debuts on Netflix

The horrors of the 1974 classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” are being resurrected in a sequel via Netflix, with Austin-based director David Blue Garcia pitting Leatherface against young hipsters, his newest prey.The Bulgarian-shot film stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson and Jacob Latimore, playing a modern-day group of friends who venture too far away from the city and into the jaws of Leatherface, played by Mark Burnham, and his cannibal family. The movie, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” is set to be released on Feb. 18, 2022. Netflix's official synopsis: “Melody (Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Fisher), and their friends Dante...
