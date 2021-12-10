ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Business Journals to kick off enhanced coverage of Legislative session

By Timothy Gibbons
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 4 days ago
A twice-weekly newsletter will help business owners...

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Startup university founder: Online education is key to global talent pipeline

Two years into launching, Nexford University is growing its enrollment and taking on a lofty goal: addressing global economic inequality.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Managing editor's picks: Things to know, including HCA Florida Healthcare's Florida expansion

The TBBJ managing editor's curated rundown of news to know includes a community grant opportunity and the launch of an innovation and tech law practice.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Enterprise Florida begins search for new leader

Enterprise Florida, the state’s business-recruitment agency, is undertaking a 90-day national search for a new president, a position typically appointed by the governor. The Enterprise Florida Board of Directors on Wednesday also formally named Marc Adler, the agency’s deputy secretary of commerce, as interim leader. Adler has been at the helm since Jamal Sowell stepped down as president and CEO in October to prepare for specialized training with the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

The big cut


Tampa Bay Business Journal

Editor's picks: Things to know, including a tech sector supply chain update and the creation of a new grapefruit

The Business Journal editor's curated rundown of news to know includes a Pasco community newspaper sale and a USF partnership around health care.
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Long-term changes and challenges are ahead for Tampa Bay’s leisure and hospitality industry

For Tampa Bay, developments in the leisure and hospitality sector will precipitate and propel larger transformations for the local economy as a whole.
