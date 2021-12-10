ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Meet Dashburgh, Pittsburgh's online platform featuring data and insights relating to city activity

By Nate Doughty
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Pittsburgh announced the launch of Dashburgh, a new online platform that aims to capture various activities and data points from across the city to show such information in dozens of charts, graphs and other visual means. Mayor Bill Peduto and the city's Department of Innovation &...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VentureBeat

Location intelligence platform Carto raises $61M to bring businesses big data insights

Whether you’re seeking the best location for your next brick-and-mortar store, optimizing warehouse transport routes to cut fuel and maintenance costs, or looking to improve your geomarketing campaigns to incorporate real-world consumer behavior, location and spatial data can play a big role in helping you make better-informed decisions. The...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Optable Launches Differential Privacy Features Across its Data Clean Room and Data Collaboration Platform

Known for its Encryption Technology, Optable Upgrades Privacy Feature to Offer Privacy Preserving Collaboration for Advertisers and Publishers. Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, is leading the way on differential privacy, making several enhancements to its platform and enabling clients to protect the privacy of their users when sharing statistical and aggregated data with their partners.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

The Evolution of Metadata Platforms vs. Data Platforms

Watching closely the evolution of metadata platforms (later rechristened as Data Governance platforms due to their focus), as somebody who has implemented and built Data Governance solutions on top of these platforms, I see a significant evolution in their architecture as well as the use cases they support. This evolution seems to closely mirror the evolution of data platforms.
COMPUTERS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Edge Transparent Ads Tracker Will Exclude Some Advertisers

Microsoft Edge is getting an ad tracking feature known as Transparent Ads, which the company says will improve privacy for users. While Google has taken plenty of heat for its own Privacy Sandbox and FLoC tracking, Microsoft is pressing ahead with a similar tool. However, while Google was accused of...
SOFTWARE
drugstorenews.com

Walmart to use Inovalon’s Data Insights Solution

Inovalon's Data Insights Solution is intended to enable acceleration to a more patient-centric healthcare model. Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare has expanded its partnership with Walmart. This new multi-year agreement will provide Walmart access to Inovalon’s industry-leading Data Insights Solution enabling acceleration to a more...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BlockFills Selects TickSmith’s Data Web Store Platform to Deploy their Data to Institutional Investors

TickSmith announced a partnership with BlockFills, a fast-growing global cryptocurrency and digital asset technology company. The partnership will enable BlockFills to deploy TickSmith’s Data Web Store platform and commercialize the company’s digital asset and cryptocurrency market data. This integration will appear in tandem with BlockFills’ first-of-its-kind advanced SaaS cryptocurrency tech stack which includes the interfaces Vision, Zephyr and Phoenix.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Points#Microsoft Corp#Msft
eWeek

What Is Data Analytics? A Guide to Data Insights

Over the past decade, the practice of data analytics has skyrocketed. No matter what industry you work in, data analytics likely plays a key role in crafting your strategy. In response, the market for data analytics software has climbed rapidly. According to IDC, worldwide spending on big data and business analytics solutions will climb 10.1 percent in 2021 to reach $215.7 billion.
SOFTWARE
Pittsburgh Business Times

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Several Pittsburgh names make list of 'most responsible companies'

On Tuesday, New York City-based weekly news magazine, Newsweek, released its third annual list of most responsible companies for the year 2022. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Internet
aithority.com

Babylon And Palantir Make Rapid Progress In Developing One Of The World’s Most Advanced Health Data Platforms

Partnership is already enabling Babylon to accelerate development of artificial intelligence-enhanced capabilities and its digital-first personalized care. Babylon Holdings Limited a world leading company re-engineering how people engage with their health at every step of the care continuum and Palantir Technologies Inc. a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise outlined the substantial progress they have made in a new partnership designed to deliver a revolution in the use of data to improve clinical delivery and care for Babylon’s members in the US healthcare marketplace.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Data: What's Next? Insights From Former Facebook Analytics Lead

Emad Hasan, CEO and co-founder of Retina AI and former head of data analytics at Facebook, as well as PayPal, took the concept of fly-by-wire to support helicopter flight and keep satellites orbiting in the correct direction, and turned it into something useful for the online advertising industry. He started...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Latest Weka Features Extend Capabilities of Visionary Data Platform

WekaIO™ (Weka), the data platform for AI, today announced the availability of its latest version of WekaFS™, the fastest storage for data-intensive applications that provides users with enhanced capabilities for cloud deployments and provides new capabilities for both cloud native and virtualized applications on premises. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
SOFTWARE
Pittsburgh Business Times

Rimsys closes on $16 million Series A fund led by Silicon Valley's Bessemer Venture Partners

Medtech industry Regulatory Information Management (RIM) software provider Rimsys Inc., a Pittsburgh-based startup founded in 2017 by James Gianoutsos, announced the closing of a $16 million Series A financing round led by Silicon Valley-based Bessemer Venture Partners. It's the latest investment from the venture capital firm which has invested in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
VentureBeat

Wonder launches online networking platform where people can meet

Virtual networking startup Wonder announced today the launch of the next iteration of their video conferencing software. Berlin-based Wonder, previously known as YoTribe, has created a virtual space where groups can get together to create connections in a way that the company says feels natural and energizing. The company raised $11 million a year ago.
INTERNET
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy