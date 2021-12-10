ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

You will never be forgotten, Demaryius Thomas

By Cameron Parker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemaryius Thomas passed away Thursday at age 33, but the Denver Broncos wide receiver will not be forgotten. Coming into the National Football League in 2010, Demaryius Thomas was critiqued about his potential transition to the next level. Thomas was the next great wide receiver to come out from Georgia Tech...

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL Teams
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
FanSided

It’s time for the Broncos to call up a weapon from the practice squad

The Denver Broncos have starting linebacker Kenny Young in concussion protocol this week. It’s time for them to make the call on a potential key player. Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has done a pretty tremendous job in his first year on the job as the top decision-maker for an NFL team, but he’s proving that he’s anything but a rookie when it comes to building a roster.
Denver Post

Keeler: Broncos Country said good-bye to Demaryius Thomas with flowers, hats and tears. “When you lose somebody like that, it’s devastating.”

It was love at first flight. Carter Shade had just turned 2 years old the first time he saw Demaryius Thomas run to daylight. “The number 88 caught his attention, and how fast D.T. ran,” Caley Shade, Carter’s mother, recalled Sunday at the Ring of Fame Plaza just south of Empower Field at Mile High, a few hours before the Broncos hosted the Detroit Lions.
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
