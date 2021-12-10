ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Barberitos owner named franchisee of year among more than 50 locations

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tex-Mex chain announced that a local restaurant owner has been awarded as its 2021 Franchisee of the Year.

Kingsport Barberitos owner Maggie Kendrick received this distinction out of more than 50 locations spanning across the Southeast region. A release states Kendrick was presented with the award at the chain’s annual National Franchisee Convention in Athens, Georgia on Dec. 5.

“To win this award is a tremendous honor, and we are so thankful for our incredible team that played such an integral role in us receiving this recognition,” Kendrick said. “I rely on my team to get things done and make a difference serving our fresh, healthy food and providing first-class customer service, and I owe this to all of their hard work in 2021.”

The franchise is nearing 10 years of dishing out burrito favorites to the community, and it hasn’t allowed the COVID-19 pandemic to get in its way.

“Maggie and her entire team have always believed in the brand and embody everything we value in a franchise,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “This team never turns down an opportunity to represent Barberitos, especially when they deliver catering all the way in Kentucky. As we look ahead to 2022, we hope to all make as big an impact in the community as the Kingsport team.”

Barberitos is a Southwestern-style grill and cantina that serves hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas and an array of burritos.

For more information, CLICK HERE .

