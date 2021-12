LOS ANGELES – With the final game of the West Coast trip in front of them, the Orlando Magic face one of their toughest tests of the season. Fresh off a heartbreaking loss just one night earlier, the Magic (5-22) will need to refocus and bring forth their best effort if they hope to earn their first victory on a grueling five-game, 11-day road trip against the L.A. Lakers (14-13) on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO