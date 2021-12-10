Former RHONY Heather Thomson Reveals Her Top Gift Ideas

This weekend, more than likely, you’ll be hitting the stores looking for that perfect gift. Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is taking the stress out of your shopping with many great gift ideas including products from, Aura Frames Mason Luxe Frame, Grip2ü, Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Boots Ingredients Vitamin C Serum, Good Patch Holiday Cheer Set, Peter Thomas Roth Mask To The Max Set, Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron, LISTERINE® Cool Mint® Antiseptic Mouthwash, LISTERINE® Pocketpaks Cool Mint Oral Care Strips, Flor De Maria Collection Cici Patent Pumps, and Gabb Wireless.
