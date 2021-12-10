ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former RHONY Heather Thomson Reveals Her Top Gift Ideas

By Good Day Marketplace Team
myfox28columbus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the best gifts are the ones that can be shared. But as easy it may...

myfox28columbus.com

Page Six

Bethenny Frankel reveals her favorite gift from fiancé Paul Bernon

When it comes to picking the perfect present, Paul Bernon knows the way to Bethenny Frankel’s heart. “Paul bought me a beautiful heart-shaped diamond our first Christmas together which was very meaningful,” the business mogul told Page Six Style of her all-time favorite gift. Now, as the pair prepares to...
CELEBRITIES
royalexaminer.com

Gift ideas for minimalists

Finding the right Christmas present for a minimalist can be a challenge. Here are a few clutter-free gift ideas that could be a great fit. Offering to do housework, babysit or cook a meal for the minimalist in your life is a great way to show you care. Alternatively, tickets to a live show or a local event are gifts that won’t take up any space.
LIFESTYLE
WISH-TV

Posh gift ideas for the holidays

There may be some folks on your holiday gift list who appreciate the finer things in life, or you might be dreaming of getting that high-end gift for the holidays. Emily Loftiss, lifestyle expert & former Rockette, joined us today with some ideas for posh gifts for the holidays. For...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

30 Gift Ideas for Yogis

The practice of yoga continues to grow and expand as the years go by -- this list of gifts for yoga lovers caters to those who practice it. Ranging from sustainably made yoga sets to stretch-enhancing yoga straps, this list serves as inspiration for those in search of a practical yet thoughtful gift.
YOGA
Architectural Digest

Top Gift Ideas for 2021, According to Designers

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re still searching for thoughtful gift ideas for staff or clients, you aren’t alone. And who better to provide inspiration than fellow...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox10phoenix.com

Amazon's most-loved holiday gift ideas for 2021 revealed

Finding a thoughtful gift for all the loved ones in your life can seem like an impossible feat, especially when you're trying to stick to a gift-giving budget. Thankfully, many major retailers publish gift guides to serve as inspiration during the holiday season. One such source is Amazon's annual list...
INTERNET
pix11.com

Gift ideas for everyone

This weekend, more than likely, you’ll be hitting the stores looking for that perfect gift. Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is taking the stress out of your shopping with many great gift ideas including products from, Aura Frames Mason Luxe Frame, Grip2ü, Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Boots Ingredients Vitamin C Serum, Good Patch Holiday Cheer Set, Peter Thomas Roth Mask To The Max Set, Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron, LISTERINE® Cool Mint® Antiseptic Mouthwash, LISTERINE® Pocketpaks Cool Mint Oral Care Strips, Flor De Maria Collection Cici Patent Pumps, and Gabb Wireless.
SHOPPING
Life and Style Weekly

Catherine Lowe Shares Her Top Experiential Gifts For The Holidays

Sponsored content in partnership with Groupon. In a panic about shipping delays? Worried about crowded malls? Well, have no fear, Groupon Experiences are here. As if Catherine didn’t love Groupon enough for all its awesome experiences, deals & steals, and just right beauty services. Groupon provides Catherine a way to avoid the headache of shopping in-store or risk of showing up empty-handed by offering her 1000s of experiences to gift every person on her list — with no shipping required.
LIFESTYLE
fox4news.com

Gift Guide: Gift ideas for tweens

They are too old for toys and too young for extensive technology. If the tween on your shopping list has you stumped, consumer reporter Steve Noviello is here with ideas from his annual holiday gift guide.
SHOPPING
KATU.com

Gift Ideas for Kids and Adults

With the holidays quickly approaching, who better than a mom to help us find great gifts for both kids and adults! Lifestyle expert Carly Dorogi joined us to share some unique ideas. For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com. The products listed were from the following companies: Byju's, Amika, Moose Toys, Amira...
KIDS
E! News

Matt James Shares His Top Holiday Gift Ideas from Lululemon

We included these products chosen by Matt James because we think you'll like his picks. Matt is a Lululemon Ambassador. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
royalexaminer.com

Gift-wrapping tips and ideas

Once you’ve finished buying all your Christmas presents, it’s time to start wrapping them. Here are some tips and ideas to make your holiday gift-wrapping a success. Gift wrap that’s too thin will not only tear when you handle it but may also be see-through. Choose sturdy paper that’s sufficiently thick but still easy to fold. To decorate the package, use strips of ribbon that can be either curled with scissors or tied into a pretty bow.
LIFESTYLE
GQMagazine

32 Chart-Topping Gift Ideas

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes The Drops, a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. With the holidays approaching, it’s time to get your wish list straight. Here’s the bangers-only guide to the flyest fashion that just hit stores, straight from the pages of our year-end issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

40 Gift Ideas for Runners

These gifts for runners will motivate and improve performance for active friends and family. Several of them go beyond the basic functionality and will go a long way toward motivating people to keep running. One standout example from the cluster is the Vollebak Race To Zero System. The new collection...
TRAVEL
madison

Give Her Holiday Gifts She Really Wants: Check Out These 10 Ideas

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Finding the perfect gift for the women in your life—especially during the hectic holiday...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

The Critical Role That Carrie Bradshaw’s Blue Manolo Blahnik Heels Play in ‘And Just Like That’

Warning: This story contains spoilers on the first episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” which debuted December 8.  When Mr. Big proposed to Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” with a pair of sapphire blue satin Manolo Blahnik pumps, it was instantly iconic, a moment forever etched in movie history — and a literal Cinderella story line for fans hopeful for a fairy tale ending to the blockbuster HBO show, which wrapped as a TV series in 2004 and continued on in the 2008 film. It also spurred the sales of hundreds of the crystal-embellished Hangisi style to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

