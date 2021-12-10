ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Notice of Public Hearing Correction

lincolnnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORRECTION (The following Public Hearing Notice stated the City of Elsberry when published instead...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Romesentinel.com

City of Oneida Supervisor Ostrander dies

WAMPSVILLE — The Madison County Board of Supervisors is saddened by the passing of City of Oneida Supervisor Joseph P. Ostrander. The Board learned that he passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, after a battle with cancer. Ostrander was elected as the City of Oneida Supervisor for Wards 4, 5,...
ONEIDA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Lowville to host public hearing over plan to increase sewer rates

LOWVILLE- The Village Board of Trustees are informing residents of an upcoming public hearing over a proposed sewer rate increase. A notice from the village office indicates a meeting to discuss the 2.5% increase will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 15 at the Village Offices, 5535 Bostwick Street.
LOWVILLE, NY
#Primacy Fee#Silex Water Works
wesb.com

Cattaraugus County Refuses to Enforce Masks

Cattaraugus County has announced it will not enforce the State’s indoor mask mandate. In a press release, County Legislature chair Howard VanRensselaer said “frankly, the County does not have the resources nor the will to enforce this mandate, either.”. Cattaraugus County has a community transmission rate of 11.3%,...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

Golf caddies could get independent contractor status under new measure

A measure that would protect golf caddies’ employment status as independent contractors is swiftly making its way through the state New Jersey Legislature. The bill, A6033, would exempt golf caddies from certain employment laws and some taxes as well as make them ineligible for benefits like unemployment. It advanced the Assembly Labor Committee Monday, and […] The post Golf caddies could get independent contractor status under new measure appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
GOLF
News Break
Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Public Service Commission approves contracts held up over work with environmentalists

The Louisiana Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved two government consulting contracts that were delayed last month because one commissioner was upset the low bidder didn’t disclose work the consultant had done for an environmental advocacy law firm.  The commission hired London Economics International to help understand long-term assessments being performed by Entergy Louisiana LLC […] The post Louisiana Public Service Commission approves contracts held up over work with environmentalists appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POLITICS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Marijuana legalization, criminal expungement to be addressed by legislature, ballot campaign

(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform wasn’t a priority for state Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, when first elected to the Missouri legislature in 2014. As he enters his final year before term limits end his tenure in the House, he pre-filed a ballot resolution to legalize marijuana and expunge civil and criminal records pertaining to all non-violent, marijuana-only offenses.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Denver

Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle. The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church. (credit: CBS) “It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
KFI AM 640

DWP Board Votes to Mount Defense in Billing Scandal

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's Board of Commissioners willmount a legal defense during an ongoing federal probe of the department's handling of a ratepayer class-action lawsuit brought against themunicipal utility over the botched launch of a billing system, it was announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carolina Public Press

NC public safety secretary now FEMA deputy administrator

North Carolina native Erik Hooks took his oath Monday to become Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new deputy administrator. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell swore in Hooks, who most recently served as North Carolina’s secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security adviser. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. appointed Hooks for the deputy administrator position earlier this year […] The post NC public safety secretary now FEMA deputy administrator appeared first on Carolina Public Press.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Bipartisan commission moving toward plan for new Missouri House districts

A bipartisan commission drawing a map for 163 Missouri House districts that will be used in the coming decade is “more than 50 percent” in agreement, members said Monday as they worked toward a Dec. 23 deadline. The 20-member House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission met for more than three hours Monday, but most of that […] The post Bipartisan commission moving toward plan for new Missouri House districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS

