Roosevelt, NY

Monument Honoring Famed Journalist NelIie Bly Opens On Roosevelt Island

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new monument honoring pioneering journalist Nellie Bly is open to the public on...

newyork.cbslocal.com

thehofstrachronicle.com

Long Island Hall of Fame journalists celebrated during panel discussion

Long Island journalists reflect on their careers during a panel discussion. // Photo Courtesy of Ahjané Forbes. The Press Club of Long Island and the Hofstra University Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists came together with Long Island journalism Hall of Famers for a panel discussion about the industry. The panel took place on Thursday, Nov. 11, and was moderated by Chris Vaccaro, the director of graduate journalism program at Hofstra and advisor of Hofstra’s Society of Professional Journalists. Panelists included journalists from local news organizations.
POLITICS
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

CDC: New York, New Jersey Have Highest Spread Of Omicron Variant In Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams To Name Keechant Sewell As NYPD’s First Female Police Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A nationwide search for the NYPD‘s next top cop ends right here in New York. Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to announce Wednesday that he’s chosen a woman to lead the NYPD for the first time in the department’s history. She is Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell, who grew up in Queens and lived in public housing. The day after the election, Adams told CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer the number one quality he was looking for in a police commissioner. “The next commissioner must be really emotionally intelligent and have the empathy and compassion. Not only should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Teenage New York couple missing after taking train from suburbs to Big Apple

Two New York 15-year-olds have been missing since taking a train from suburban Suffolk County into the Big Apple last Thursday, according to police. Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano intended to board a 3:11 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan on Dec. 9, the Suffolk County Police Department said Sunday evening. They may have visited Times Square, at the heart of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

JFK Airport’s New Terminal 1 Will Have Nearly 2 Dozen International Gates, Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans Monday to build a new Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. “We are so interconnected with the rest of the globe. We want people to come from all over to find themselves right at the doorstep of New York,” she said. “So they find the opportunity to come here, visit New York, visit our friends in New Jersey, see upstate New York and continue their journey across the nation – but come here first.” Hochul said the 2.4 million square foot terminal will have 23 new international gates to handle more than 20 million customers a year. “It’s hard to imagine how large that is, but it’s going to be built on the current footprint of Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3,” she said. “That’s big. That is a large space.” She expects to break ground on the $9.5 billion project next year, with the first 14 gates opening in 2026. “When it is done, it will be an experience that is worthy of the name New York and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy,” she said. The new terminal will also feature state-of-the-art security and streamlined roadway access.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Has 20 Confirmed Omicron Cases And Counting; New Policies Coming Friday, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has confirmed 20 cases of the Omicron variant and more are expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during her COVID update Thursday. The latest count showed 13 cases in New York City, three in Suffolk County and one in Westchester County. Three cases were found upstate. “At this point, we are prepared to say what we have is community spread. It is not coming from people who have traveled,” Hochul said. WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Update On COVID, Omicron Variant In New York The Omicron variant has been found in more than 25 states and nearly 60 countries,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: Feeding at the Subway Trough Edition

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority handed its subway cops oodles of unplanned, unbudgeted overtime from 2018-20 — $19.1 million, to be exact — in order to enforce then-Gov. Cuomo’s crackdown on fare-beaters and the homeless, according to an inspector general’s report. The now-disgraced ex-governor’s bullying initiatives to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

