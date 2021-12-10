ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2's Got Your Ticket: 'Mr. Dickens' Hat'

Cover picture for the articleThe production is original and enchanting as it...

2's Got Your Ticket: Melissa Gilbert Stars In "When Harry Met Rehab'

The nation watched Melissa Gilbert grow up for almost a decade on one of the most enduring shows of the 1970s on "Little House on the Prairie." She's now center stage in a new comedy, "When Harry Met Rehab." CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the actress, who's kept the prairie close to her heart.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Glad One Romance Never Came to Pass

Consider the romance on “Blue Bloods” for a moment. There’s Eddie and Jamie going strong, even though they refuse to open up to each other sometimes. Then there’s the will-they-won’t-they back and forth between Danny and Baez that fans are impatiently waiting for. There’s also Erin and her ongoing thing with her ex-husband Jack. But there’s one romance that fans are thrilled didn’t happen.
CBS Philly

Christmas Eve Tradition Set To Return To Termini Brothers Bakery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas Eve tradition returns to South Philadelphia this year. Customers can once again pick up cannolis at Termini Brothers Bakery, but there are some changes.  People will be allowed to line up again through the kitchen but the lines will be shorter than last year.   The bakery will also limit how many people can be in the store at one time.  “Last year with COVID it was a little tough,” Jackie Bowman, of Termini Brothers, said. “We still tried to make it somewhat seamless, but a lot of people weren’t allowed in here, so we’re allowing a lot more but we do require masks just because of Philadelphia mandates.” Termini’s says there will be some surprises as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales. Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Sunday, December 12, 2021: A Christmas Proposal, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m. Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.
click orlando

🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Country music star Garth Brooks is headed to Orlando in 2022 with his upcoming stadium tour. Brooks will be performing at Camping World Stadium on March 26, 2022, according to a news release, and News 6 has five pairs of tickets to giveaway -- but only if you’re an Insider.
TVLine

The Voice Season 21 Winner Already Revealed? Mobile App Indicates [Spoiler] Has Won Ahead of Live Finale

Has The Voice‘s newest champion already been crowned? Hours ahead of Tuesday’s live finale (NBC, 9/8c), the official mobile app for the singing competition appears to indicate that Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) has won Season 21, beating out fellow finalists Hailey Mia (also Team Kelly), Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten (of Team Blake) and Jershika Maple (of Team Legend). Fans noticed earlier on Tuesday that Girl Named Tom — aka the trio of Ohio siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah — were already labeled the “Winner” on the “Artists” page of the app (see screenshot at right). TVLine has reached out to...
