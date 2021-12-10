2's Got Your Ticket: 'Mr. Dickens' Hat'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas Eve tradition returns to South Philadelphia this year. Customers can once again pick up cannolis at Termini Brothers Bakery, but there are some changes. People will be allowed to line up again through the kitchen but the lines will be shorter than last year. The bakery will also limit how many people can be in the store at one time. “Last year with COVID it was a little tough,” Jackie Bowman, of Termini Brothers, said. “We still tried to make it somewhat seamless, but a lot of people weren’t allowed in here, so we’re allowing a lot more but we do require masks just because of Philadelphia mandates.” Termini’s says there will be some surprises as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

