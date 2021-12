In order to diversify their portfolios, crypto traders turn to fixed-income instruments like bonds and stocks. A substantial economic force to be reckoned with, the cryptocurrency market is a legitimate source of debt securities that are no less reputable than their equivalents. With interest rate derivative products, the creditors in the cryptocurrency market, mostly comprised of lenders and borrowers, hope to stabilize their revenue and reduce their risk. There are two types of interest rate derivatives in the crypto market: one that lets you extend the length of your loan and one that enables you to raise the interest rate.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO