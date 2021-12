Not long after the shoes leaked on social media, New Balance has revealed the release info for its collaborative collection with famed Klutch Sports Group founder and agent Rich Paul, Footwear News reports. The lineup, which New Balance said was “created for anyone who overcame impossible circumstances to chase and achieve their dreams” and aims to inspire young people who are striving to chart their own path, includes both footwear and apparel. The highlight is a new colorway of the popular 550 silhouette. The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is executed with pebbled leather on the uppers that is similar to...

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO