"You Bet Your Life" With Host Jay Leno

Hard to believe but Jay Leno’s Garage has been running for six seasons, a total of 80 episodes, almost all of them fun to watch. Heck, even the boring ones were fun to watch. Leno is the consummate car guy, one who had the same hopes, dreams, and aspirations that we all do when we sit around and construct our wish list of collector cars, but the difference is Leno got the wherewithal to do something about it. Thanks to his hard work and success, Leno was able to go out and buy all his dream cars—and motorcycles. And best of all, he is happy to share them with the rest of the world. He shows up at car events all over Southern California in everything from the enormous 1917 Fiat Botafogo Special and the even-larger 30-liter V12-powered “Tank Car” to a McLaren F1 and countless Duesenbergs, Bugattis, and the Chevy show car, the jet-powered EcoJet. He has somewhere around 200 or so cars and bikes in all. And he not only brings them out for the world to see but he is happy to interact with the crowds of adoring car guys and gals, too. Unlike some Hollywood types, Jay has not gone insane and become a recluse. And we are all the beneficiaries.

