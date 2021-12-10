ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"You Bet Your Life" With Host Jay Leno

By Jessica Armstrong
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven years after he signed off as host of "The Tonight Show", Jay Leno is...

Outsider.com

Jay Leno Can’t Bring Himself To Splurge on Expensive Food

He made millions as a late-night talk show host through the years, but Jay Leno says he has no interest in splurging on expensive food. During a recent interview with CBS, Jay Leno spoke about why he doesn’t feel the need to eat overpriced food. “To this day, I still get all my meals from guys in paper hats,” the former host of The Tonight Show admitted. “I’m not a fancy restaurant guy. My favorite steakhouse steak went to $70. I don’t go there anymore. That’s ridiculous. There’s no reason a steak should be $70.”
Autoweek.com

So Many Stars on Tonight’s ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Hard to believe but Jay Leno’s Garage has been running for six seasons, a total of 80 episodes, almost all of them fun to watch. Heck, even the boring ones were fun to watch. Leno is the consummate car guy, one who had the same hopes, dreams, and aspirations that we all do when we sit around and construct our wish list of collector cars, but the difference is Leno got the wherewithal to do something about it. Thanks to his hard work and success, Leno was able to go out and buy all his dream cars—and motorcycles. And best of all, he is happy to share them with the rest of the world. He shows up at car events all over Southern California in everything from the enormous 1917 Fiat Botafogo Special and the even-larger 30-liter V12-powered “Tank Car” to a McLaren F1 and countless Duesenbergs, Bugattis, and the Chevy show car, the jet-powered EcoJet. He has somewhere around 200 or so cars and bikes in all. And he not only brings them out for the world to see but he is happy to interact with the crowds of adoring car guys and gals, too. Unlike some Hollywood types, Jay has not gone insane and become a recluse. And we are all the beneficiaries.
wlen.com

Jay Leno to play Ed Sullivan in Beatles biopic “Midas Man”

Jay Leno has been cast as the late Ed Sullivan in the forthcoming Beatles biopic Midas Man, marking the Tonight Show host’s first feature film appearance as a character since the ’90s, The Beatles appeared on Sullivan’s show three times in February 1964, and several more times over the years. Their first appearance was watched by 73 million viewers at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Game show 'You Bet Your Life' kicking off another comedy contest

Game show You Bet Your Life kicking off another comedy contest. The hit game show You Bet Your Life is kicking off another comedy contest. Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks join FOX6 WakeUp with the details. The hit game show "You Bet Your Life" is kicking off another comedy contest....
whatsupnewp.com

Jay Leno to perform at Firehouse Theatre for 5 consecutive nights

Jay Leno is returning to The Firehouse Theatre for five nights of sold-out shows, Sunday, December 19 through Thursday, December 23. 5 Nights of Leno, which is presented by The Bit Players and Firehouse Theater in association with What’s Up Newp, will feature a performance from the former Tonight Show host, followed by q&a.
gmauthority.com

Jay Leno Shows Off His Rare 1968 Pontiac Firebird Sprint: Video

The image of the American sports car is pretty well-established as cradling a lumpy V8 engine under the hood, but not everyone shares that exact idea of what a sports car could be. John DeLorean is one such example, as evidenced by the 1968 Pontiac Firebird Sprint. For those who...
scvnews.com

Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center

The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians. The line-up includes an eclectic range of award-winning performers, as well as family-friendly programs, as part...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
