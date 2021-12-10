ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County Reads announces 2022 book for community-wide reading program

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Centre County Reads announced the book for the community-wide read in 2022: “ Braiding Sweetgrass ” by Robin Walls Kimmerer.

Centre County Reads is a community program that encourages residents of all ages within Centre County to explore the human condition and related current issues by reading and discussing the same book, according to their website .

In 2022, that book will be Braiding Sweetgrass,” which draws on Kimmerer’s life as an indigenous scientist and as a woman. In the book, she shows how other living beings offer us gifts and lessons even if we’ve forgotten how to hear their voices.

Kimmerer circles toward a central argument: that the awakening of ecological consciousness requires the acknowledgement and celebration of our reciprocal relationship with the rest of the living world.

Copies of the book are available to check out or reserve in print or digitally at the Centre County Library in Bellefonte, Central Hall Area Branch Library, Holt Memorial Library and Schlow Centre Region Library.

For more information, head to Centre County Reads’ website .

Festivities are high at Bellefonte Winter Market

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Bellefonte Winter Market celebrated their fourth year in season Sunday, which hosted loads of activities for families to get in with the festivity. The event was initially scheduled for Saturday, but the weather prompted the occasion to be moved to Sunday afternoon. That didn’t stop the crowd of people nor […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Heritage Visitor’s Center coming to Philipsburg in 2022

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two counties are coming together to highlight the rich history of Philipsburg. Centre and Clearfield county’s tourism authorities are working together to bring to light the lumber and coal mining past of Philipsburg Borough. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority agreed to put […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
GIANT company donating hams to food banks across Pa.

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company plans to donate hams to several food banks in Pennsylvania in preparation for the holiday season, including the DuBois Area Food Pantry. “As our local food banks and food pantries work tirelessly to assist individuals and families seeking support, which often increases during the holiday season, we want […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Philadelphia to require proof of vaccine for indoor dining

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors at bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events and other food-related establishments starting Jan. 3, city and public health department officials announced Monday. Public Health Director Cheryl Bettigole said the city has seen its COVID-19 infection rates double in the last few weeks and […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
