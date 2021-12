BORDENTOWN, N.J. — Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust will develop First Bordentown Logistics Center, a 208,000-square-foot speculative distribution center that will be located on the southern outskirts of Trenton. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 45 trailer stalls, 42 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 2,950 square feet of office space. Jonathan Klear and Fred Meyer of NAI Mertz represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of the 20-acre site on which the property will be located. Along with Cushman & Wakefield, NAI Mertz has also been tapped to market the facility for lease. Completion is slated for late 2022.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO