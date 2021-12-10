ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Martine Moise Calls For Unity Five Months After The Assassination of President Jovenel Moise

By CMC
caribbeantoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – Five months after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, his wife says she will never forget what “caused blood to flow in the hearts of all” and urged the country to unite in keeping with the wishes of her late husband....

caribbeantoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Turkey Arrests Suspect in Connection With Haitian President's Murder

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of "great interest" in the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti's Foreign Minister Claude Joseph said late on Monday. The 53-year-old former businessman Moise, who took office in 2017, was shot dead at his private residence and...
AMERICAS
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Biden, let Haitians save their own country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — On the streets of Port-au-Prince in February, demonstrators demanded that the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, step down because he had overstayed his elected term. His administration had dissolved Parliament after failing to hold elections, and he had illegally packed the judiciary and electoral commissions. Armed gangs, acting with his support, massacred protesters and terrorized poor and powerless citizens. Government agencies were a shambles, as they have been for years.
WORLD
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#The Colombia Army#Jamaican#Colombian#Turkish National Police#Haitian
The Independent

Haitian president was working on list of powerful people involved in drug trade to give US officials before his assassination, report says

A new report suggests that the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was meant to stop him from implicating powerful people as participants and beneficiaries in the world of drug trafficking. In July, armed cartel hitmen burst into Mr Moïse's residence and gunned him down in his bedroom, leaving his wife wounded and bleeding out. Fearing that the hitmen might execute her as well, Martine Moïse pretended to be dead. That's when she heard the hitmen searching frantically for something in her and her husband's bedroom. "That's it!" one of the hitmen yelled out before the group fled...
POLITICS
10TV

Ohio missionary group announces 3 more abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, according to an update from an Ohio-based religious group. The statement Monday from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMU

3 more hostages released in Haiti, Christian aid group says

Three more members of a group of 17 hostages kidnapped in Haiti in October were released Sunday night, according to a statement from the US-based Christian Aid Ministries. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details," the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Drug trafficking and an assassination have deepened Haiti’s chaos

Following the assassination in July of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, the muddled explanations that dribbled out of the country made little sense. Now a sweeping investigation by the New York Times into his intensifying efforts to challenge the powerful criminal drug-trafficking networks that permeate Haiti’s government, security forces and business elite has shed light on the killing and the likely reasons behind it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were released Sunday night by a violent street gang, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries announced Monday. The missionaries were part of 17 who were kidnapped by the gang in October. Kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $1 million for each hostage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Memorial closure trial adjourned amid outcry in Russia

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a trial against Memorial until the end of the year, as supporters urged authorities not to dissolve the country's most prominent rights organisation. A symbol of post-Soviet democratisation, Memorial has built a huge archive of Soviet-era crimes and has campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia. In court for alleged violations of its designation as a "foreign agent", Memorial is facing its biggest threat since it was founded by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, in 1989. Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial International, the group's central structure, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications, including social media posts, as required by law.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Official Voices Concern Over Guatemala Anti-Corruption Efforts

(Reuters) - The United States wants to see more action against corruption in Guatemala, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday, expressing growing worry that anti-graft efforts there are stalling. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols made the comments during a call with reporters that focused...
U.S. POLITICS
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy