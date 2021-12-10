ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violent crime rising in Chicago and Baltimore: Can we save our inner-cities?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAA) According to ABC7, Cook County, Illinois has recorded its highest homicide rate in decades with over 1,000 victims. More than 700...

Brainless Biden
4d ago

The only way to save the cities is to lock up the criminals and for some reason the people keep electing people that are soft on crime. Until that changes nothing will get done to curtail the crimes committed

