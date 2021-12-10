ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States Promotes Accountability for Human Rights Violations and Abuses

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

We are determined to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses, no matter where they occur. The United States appreciates the coordinated...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on United States and Palestinian Authority Renewal of the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue

The following is the Joint Statement on the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue. U.S. and Palestinian officials gathered virtually December 14 to renew the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue (USPED). The first such meeting in five years, this senior-level dialogue brought together a wide range of agencies and ministries from the U.S. government and the Palestinian Authority to discuss current and future areas of economic cooperation. Participants recognized the importance of restored political and economic relations between the U.S. government and the Palestinian Authority and pledged to expand and deepen cooperation and coordination across a range of sectors.
U.S. Department of State

The United States-Indonesia Relationship

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Jakarta December 13 – 14, where he will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and other senior officials to reaffirm the strong U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss responses to the challenges of COVID-19 and the climate crisis, ways to strengthen democracy and human rights, as well as expanding cooperation in areas such as maritime cooperation, global health, and the digital economy.
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s Travel to Honduras on December 12-13

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will visit Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 12 -13. This visit follows the November 28 national elections in Honduras in which a historic number of Hondurans cast their vote. Under Secretary Zeya will meet with President-Elect Xiomara Castro, private sector representatives, civil society groups and current Honduran government officials to discuss shared bilateral objectives and priorities for ongoing and future engagement. Through these engagements, Under Secretary Zeya will underscore the United States’ commitment to working with Honduran partners in government, civil society, and the private sector to counter corruption and narcotics trafficking, revitalize the economy, collaboratively manage migration and address the root causes of irregular regional migration, and promote human rights. The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Principal Advisor to the Administrator, Mark Feierstein, will join her on the visit.
U.S. Department of State

Elevating Anti-Corruption Leadership and Promoting Accountability for Corrupt Actors

On International Anti-Corruption Day 2021, the United States reiterates its commitment to elevating anti-corruption as a core national security priority and a key pillar of the Summit for Democracy. I am pleased to announce today the State Department is establishing a Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption, who will integrate and elevate the fight against corruption across all aspects of U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance. The coordinator, working closely with interagency and international partners, will lead State Department implementation of the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption, announced this week by the White House, as we bring all our resources to what President Biden has called “the challenge of our time.”
U.S. Department of State

United States – Iceland Economic Partnership Dialogue

Today, the United States and Iceland held the third bilateral Economic Partnership Dialogue, led by Economic and Business Affairs Senior Bureau Official Matt Murray and Icelandic Director General for External Trade and Economic Affairs Ragnar Kristjánsson. The United States and Iceland jointly addressed global challenges of mutual concern, including pandemic recovery and its effects on trade, economic and trade relations, investment security and protecting critical infrastructure, and green energy solutions to tackle the climate crisis. The United States and Iceland committed to continue to build upon their existing strong economic ties and bilateral cooperation.
atlanticcitynews.net

Belarus again sanctioned by west due to migrants, human rights abuses

LONDON, England: The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada have agreed to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis on the border with Poland, along with the political repression and human rights violations committed by the Lukashenko regime in Belarus. Belarus's longtime strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using...
U.S. Department of State

United States-Mexico Bilateral Executive Steering Committee of the 21st Century Border Management Process

High-level representatives from the U.S. and Mexican governments met virtually on December 2, for the 13th Plenary Meeting of the 21st Century Border Management Process Executive Steering Committee (ESC) to encourage increased bilateral collaboration on key issues affecting our shared border. The United States and Mexico committed to continue close coordination on strengthening efficiencies for legitimate trade and travel, modernizing our border infrastructure and technology, promoting public safety, and combatting transnational crime.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Finnish MFA Permanent State Secretary Anttonen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen today in Washington, where they underscored their commitment to promoting democracy, human rights, and economic prosperity. They discussed deepening our already strong security cooperation, including at the OSCE, called on Russia to deescalate tensions along the border with Ukraine, and expressed concern over ongoing political repression and human rights violations in Belarus. The Deputy Secretary also welcomed expanded cooperation with Finland on shared priorities in the Arctic.
Reuters

White House to unveil alliance to curb human rights abuse of tech

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House will unveil a group of countries next week that have pledged to work together to curb exports of technology that can be used by bad actors and repressive governments to violate human rights, senior administration officials said on Thursday. The announcement, which...
U.S. Department of State

On the Conviction of Vietnamese Author and Journalist Pham Doan Trang

The United States condemns the conviction and sentencing to 9 years imprisonment of noted Vietnamese author and journalist Pham Doan Trang, who did nothing more than peacefully express her opinions.  We note as well the recent opinion of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which found Trang’s detention to be arbitrary and in contravention of Vietnam’s international human rights commitments and obligations.  The United States calls on the Vietnamese government to release Trang, who has been recognized internationally for her work to advance human rights and good governance in Vietnam, and to allow all individuals in Vietnam to express their views freely and without fear of retaliation. We also urge the government to ensure its laws and actions are consistent with the human rights provisions of Vietnam’s Constitution and Vietnam’s international obligations and commitments.
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement between the United States and Uzbekistan Following the Inaugural Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Uzbekistan. On December 13, 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and U.S. Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Assistant Secretary Donald Lu led a successful inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Tashkent.
U.S. Department of State

Designation of Corruption Networks Linked to Transnational Organized Crime

In concert with the goals of this week’s Summit for Democracy, the United States is imposing sanctions today on 16 individuals and 24 entities from several countries in Europe and the Western Hemisphere. These sanctions target perpetrators of corruption pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
