Freeze Warning for Las Vegas valley

By Caroline Bleakley
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first freeze of the season is expected to impact most areas of Southern Nevada including Moapa Valley and along the Colorado River. The freeze warning is in effect from midnight Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will range from the upper 20s into the low 30s. Those temperatures can damage outdoor pipes and kill plants. You should make sure exposed pipes are covered as well as sensitive plants.

It’s advised to bring pets inside during the overnight hours.

Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort.

Thursday’s storm brought three inches of fresh snow to Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort. There will be more snow showers in the mountains on Tuesday when another storm arrives in Southern Nevada.

