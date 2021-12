SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — When, in 2016, voters approved Prop 64 legalizing recreational marijuana, those who produce the product thought their ship had come in. It hasn’t quite worked out that way. This weekend, the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball returned to Santa Rosa after a year off for the pandemic. Thirty thousand cannabis fans were expected at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, each seeking a favorite “craft” brand of bud. This year, organizers offered a free area to long-established growers who, in the current market, couldn’t even afford to rent display space. “In 2021, to see legacy brands not be able to...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO